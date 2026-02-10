ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia's leading multi-asset class real estate developer powered by sovereign wealth fund PIF, has announced the signing of Heads of Terms agreement to structure a joint venture with Agility Logistics Parks, to develop a world-class Grade-A logistics park in the kingdom.

Agility Logistics Parks is one of the largest private owners and developers of warehousing and light industrial parks in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, building large-scale warehousing and light-industrial parks.

A key subsidiary of Agility Global, a multi-business owner/operator and investor, it funds, builds, leases and manages high-quality, sustainably designed logistics parks.

ALP offers ready-built and built-to-suit warehousing with 24/7 security, power, connectivity and facilities management.

Spanning more than 1 million sqm, this Grade-A logistics park reflects the Group’s ongoing expansion into new asset classes of development and strengthening Saudi Arabia’s position as a global trade hub in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030 objectives.-TradeArabia News Service

