MUSCAT: SOHAR Port and Freezone has signed a land lease agreement with Sweet Night Fine Home (FZC) LLC to establish a mattress manufacturing facility in SOHAR Freezone. This investment reinforces SOHAR’s role in driving industrial diversification and sets the foundation for clustering opportunities within the home and comfort manufacturing sector. The project also advances integration into global supply chains, with the potential to localise sourcing and strengthen regional value chains in the long term.

The factory will cover an area of 96,000 square meters, with a total investment of $70 million. It is designed to produce up to three million mattresses annually, with an initial export focus on the United States, followed by expansion into GCC markets, India, the European Union, and the local market in Oman. Raw materials will be sourced from China, Thailand, Japan, and Korea, enabling the company to manufacture high-quality sleep products for international markets from a single strategic base in SOHAR.

Johnson Lim, General Manager of Sweet Night Fine Home’s upcoming factory in SOHAR Freezone commented, “Our decision to invest in SOHAR Freezone was driven by its unmatched location, efficiency, and long-term potential as a regional manufacturing hub. This investment marks a crucial step in our regional expansion, and SOHAR Freezone provides the ideal environment to support our manufacturing ambitions.”

“We’re proud to welcome Sweet Night Fine Home (FZC) LLC to SOHAR Freezone as part of our expanding base of international manufacturers,” said Mohammed al Shizawi, Acting CEO of SOHAR Freezone. “At SOHAR, we focus on attracting investments that drive economic growth and introduce new industrial capabilities. This project underscores the strength of our integrated logistics ecosystem and supports our efforts to build a diversified, resilient industrial base aligned with Oman Vision 2040.”

The establishment of this manufacturing hub is expected to stimulate the local value chain by attracting complementary industries such as textiles, packaging, and logistics, thereby fostering the development of a specialized sleep-products ecosystem within the freezone. SOHAR Freezone reaffirms its role as a catalyst for sustainable industrial development and a key player in global supply chain diversification.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).