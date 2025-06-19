Salalah – Dhofar Municipality has launched a major environmental campaign to restore natural vegetation and control invasive species by dispersing around 10mn seed balls and more than 3bn pastoral grass seeds across the Dhofar mountains during June and July 2025, coinciding with the khareef season.

The initiative, overseen by the Steering Committee for Parthenium Weed Control, builds on efforts started in 2023 when over 400,000 seed balls were released. Last year, the project expanded with the distribution of more than 4mn seed balls and over 10 tonnes of pastoral grass seeds, equal to about 4bn individual seeds.

Mohammed bin Mubarak Ak’ak, Deputy Head of the Field Team for Parthenium Weed Control in Dhofar, said the campaign is part of a broader plan to restore biodiversity and limit the spread of invasive plants such as parthenium weed and mesquite trees. These plants, along with overgrazing, climate change and human activities, contribute significantly to desertification in the region.

Ak’ak said the project applies nature-based solutions, using seed balls that remain dormant until conditions are right. They are drought-resistant and suitable for the khareef’s unique rainfall pattern. Each seed ball contains a mix of native tree and grass species, including saghout, ar’ar, taiq, ghaidhit, tabaldi, alli, shabthaf, zadart and athath, all adapted to local conditions.

Besides seed dispersal, the campaign uses multiple methods to control parthenium weed, such as manual removal, mechanical cutting, flame treatment and targeted pesticide use. The aim is to reduce the weed’s harmful effects on people, animals and native plants.

Ak’ak highlighted the importance of community support, describing the campaign as an example of government and civic collaboration. Volunteers and members of the Wa’i (Awareness) initiative are actively involved in the work.

“This campaign is a vital step towards the long-term sustainability of mountain ecosystems in the governorate,” he said.

