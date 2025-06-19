Salalah – The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has confirmed that hotel establishments in Dhofar governorate have completed their preparations to welcome tourists for the 2025 khareef season.

Hotels in the region are offering promotional packages and marketing programmes in anticipation of a high number of visitors during the season, which attracts tourists from across the region each year.

Many hotels have introduced competitive prices and improved hospitality services, including guest reception and departure assistance, as well as guided tours to key tourist, heritage and entertainment sites.

A key highlight this year is the increased presence of qualified Omani staff in the hotel and tourism sector, further supporting the local hospitality industry.

Ahmed bin Mohammed al Ghassani, Director of the Quality Control Department at the Directorate General of Heritage and Tourism in Dhofar, said preparations began with an annual coordination meeting involving the directorate and representatives from the hotel and tourism sectors. The meeting focused on service readiness and maintaining high standards of quality across all facilities.

Ghassani said there are now 100 licensed hotel establishments in Dhofar, offering more than 8,000 rooms. “In 2024, hotel occupancy rates reached 90%, and we expect these figures to increase this year due to attractive marketing campaigns and seasonal promotions from hotels and tourism companies,” he said.

He also noted the continued use of the ‘Sikka’ app during the 2025 season. Supervised by the Office of the Governor of Dhofar in coordination with the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism and Dhofar Municipality, the app regulates the real estate market and formalises rental agreements between landlords and tenants.

The platform protects the rights of all parties and provides property owners with new ways to market their properties within Oman and abroad.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

