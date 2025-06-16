Muscat – South Batinah governorate has launched a few infrastructure and service projects worth more than RO4.57mn as part of its plans to boost investment, tourism and job opportunities across its wilayats.

The projects, overseen by the South Batinah Governorate Development Committee under the Office of the Governor, cover Barka, Musannah, Wadi al Maawil, Al Awabi and Nakhal. Officials say the initiative supports the decentralisation goals set out in Oman’s Tenth Five-Year Plan and Vision 2040.

“These projects aim to create an attractive and competitive environment for investment and sustainable growth,” said Saud bin Said al Maawali, Deputy Head of the Municipal Council and chairman of the committee.

Among the largest projects is the Musannah Waterfront Development, a 2km site in the Al Uwaid area, now 35% complete. The RO1.7mn project will include restaurants, shops, play areas, sports facilities and beach activities.

In Wadi al Maawil, a new commercial souq covering 16,000sqm is nearly finished. The RO319,000 project has 27 retail units, which is expected to boost local trade and tourism.

The Al Awabi Souq is more than 70% complete. Built at a cost of RO200,000, it will have 16 shops across 1,200sqm, supporting small businesses in the wilayat.

Nakhal’s public park development is 70% complete. The RO452,000 project includes spaces for small and medium enterprises and productive families.

In Barka, work continues on a waterfront project in the Al Muraisi area, now 55% done. The 2km development, costing RO1.9mn, will feature tourism and investment zones, sports and leisure facilities, and services for tour operators.

“These projects upgrade infrastructure and support SMEs, jobseekers and entrepreneurs in the region,” Maawali said. “We aim to align our development priorities with the needs of citizens and sustainable growth principles.”

The initiatives are expected to raise the quality of life and strengthen the local economy of South Batinah.

