The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources celebrated today the opening of the Wadi An'ar Dam in Salalah, Dhofar Governorate. The project, which cost approximately OMR 23 million, is part of its ongoing efforts to enhance protection against flood risks.

The opening ceremony was sponsored by His Excellency Dr. Mahad bin Said Ba'awin, Minister of Labour, and attended by a number of dignitaries, dignitaries, and officials from government agencies and the private sector.

The project is a strategic step aimed at reducing the risk of recurring floods in Wadi An'ar in Salalah, enhancing water security, and capturing heavy rainwater and floods coming from the mountains and heading to the Port of Salalah, Raysut Industrial City, and the Salalah Free Zone.

His Excellency Engineer Ali bin Mohammed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources for Water Resources, delivered the Ministry's speech, in which he highlighted the government's commitment to constructing dams across the Sultanate of Oman's governorates to protect lives and property, enhance water security, and support sustainable development.

His Excellency explained that the Ministry has completed 200 dams to date, including 76 groundwater recharge dams, 117 surface water storage dams, and seven flood protection dams distributed across the Sultanate of Oman's governorates. Among these dams is the Salalah Protection Dam, which was completed in 2009 and has proven its effectiveness in many previous tropical storms.

His Excellency explained that the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources has developed an integrated flood protection system in the Wilayat of Salalah, consisting of five dams, some of which are located within the Adunub and An'ar catchments, in addition to three other proposed dams expected to be implemented in the future.

The ceremony program included a visual presentation on the importance of dams in the Sultanate of Oman and their role in supporting sustainable development, and another on the construction stages of the Wadi An'ar Dam in Salalah, in addition to an explanation of the project's components.

Engineer Nasser bin Mohammed Al Batashi, Director General of the Directorate General of Water Resources Evaluation at the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, said that the Wadi An'ar Dam represents a key component in the system for protecting vital areas in the Wilayat of Salalah from heavy rainwater and flash floods flowing from the mountains toward the dam lake, which has a storage capacity of approximately 16 million cubic meters.

Al Batashi explained that the Wadi An'ar Dam consists of a compacted earth body 1,680 meters long and a maximum height of 20 meters, a 430-meter-long concrete spillway to drain excess water into the natural wadi bed, and a drainage channel for excess water from the lake. This reflects the integration between the dam's infrastructure and environmental and economic functions.

Al Batashi emphasized the importance of the project, which plays an effective role in regulating water flow and mitigating potential flood damage by retaining large quantities of water within its storage lake, thus contributing to the protection of infrastructure, residential areas, and economic areas.

To ensure the safety of the dam during emergencies, the Ministry has implemented advanced technologies. These include equipping the project with smart monitoring systems, including sensors to monitor water levels in the lake, seismic sensors to track any sudden geological activity, and surveillance cameras that provide comprehensive coverage of the dam's components.

The dam is also equipped with automatic control gates that allow for the regulation of water flow as needed. These gates can be operated remotely through a secure central system. These systems are integrated with a central control room from which real-time data is received and analyzed.

The Wadi An'ar Dam represents a strategic tributary to sustainable development in the Wilayat of Salalah. It is expected to enhance the stability of the local ecosystem and contribute to providing water resources that support the agricultural sector, helping to increase water use efficiency and improve agricultural productivity in the long term.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources is working to expand the implementation of protection dam projects in the governorates of the Sultanate of Oman. Implementation documents for the Sadah Protection System project are currently being prepared, and the tender is expected to be issued in 2025.

It is worth noting that the protection system in Salalah, Dhofar Governorate, aims to support sustainable development and provide the highest levels of protection against flood risks upon completion. It also plays a role in reducing sediment flowing towards the Port of Salalah.

