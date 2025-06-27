Shipping company Maersk said on Friday it had decided to resume vessel calls at Israel's Haifa port.

"With the prospect of current cease-fire agreement bringing de-escalation to the conflict, we have decided to resume vessel calls to the Port of Haifa, and acceptance for both import and export cargo is now open," Maersk said in a statement.

Maersk last Friday said it had temporarily paused vessel calls at Haifa port, amid Israel's conflict with Iran.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen editing by Terje Solsvik and Louise Rasmussen)