Doha: Qatar Chamber revealed that trade volume between the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia saw a 65 percent increase YoY in 2024, reaching QR 4.9 billion in 2024, compared to QR 2.97 billion in 2023.



This came in a speech delivered by the Chamber's Second Vice President Rashid bin Hamad Al Athba, during his meeting today with a delegation from the Al-Ahsa Chamber of Commerce in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, headed by its Chairman, Mohamed bin Abdulaziz Al Afaleq.

The meeting explored ways to enhance cooperation between the two chambers, aiming to strengthen collaboration between the private sectors of both countries, particularly in Al-Ahsa.



Addressing the meeting, HE Al Athba affirmed the Qatar Chamber’s keenness to strengthen cooperation between the business sectors of the two brotherly countries.

He emphasized the importance of enhancing partnerships between Qatari and Saudi businessmen, exploring available investment opportunities, particularly in the Al-Ahsa, and examining the potential for establishing joint ventures that contribute to boosting bilateral trade and achieving sustainable economic development.



He underscored the strong and deeply rooted relations both countries, noting that economic and trade ties are witnessing continuous growth, especially under the wise guidance of both leaderships and their shared commitment to fostering cooperation in all fields, particularly in economic and investment areas.

He also urged Qatari and Saudi investors and companies to explore investment opportunities in both markets, with a particular focus on value-added sectors that support sustainable economic development in line with the National Vision 2030 of both countries.



Al-Athba reaffirmed the Qatar Chamber’s support for all initiatives aimed at enhancing cooperation between the two chambers, expressing hope for increased coordination and joint efforts to better serve the business communities in both countries.



For his part, Mohamed Al-Afaleq, Chairman of the Al-Ahsa Chamber, underscored the deep-rooted fraternal and historical relations between the two brotherly nations, emphasizing the importance of joint efforts by the private sectors in both countries to achieve economic integration.



He affirmed the Al-Ahsa Chamber’s keenness to strengthen cooperation with the Qatar Chamber and to work collaboratively to deepen ties between the business communities in Qatar and Al-Ahsa, while encouraging investors to explore mutual investment opportunities. He also commended the Qatari-Saudi Joint Business Council for its pivotal role in enhancing cooperation between the private sectors of both countries.



Al-Afaleq invited the Qatar Chamber to organize a business visit for Qatari businessmen to Al-Ahsa to explore the promising investment opportunities available in the Al-Ahsa Oasis.

The meeting also featured a presentation on the investment climate and opportunities in Qatar, followed by bilateral meetings between Qatari and Saudi businessmen, during which the potential for establishing trade alliances in both Qatar and the Al-Ahsa was discussed.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).