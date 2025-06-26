Saudi Arabia is re-issuing several government debt instruments with a combined value of SAR 2.35 billion ($628 million), providing investors further opportunities within the kingdom’s debt market.

The re-issuances will commence from today, June 26, 2025.

The latest offering has effectively increased the value of several debt instruments that were previously listed, dating as far back as 2017, and they are as follows:

Tadawul Code: 5274 (Original issuance: January 10, 2019) will see an increase of SAR 1.175 billion, bringing its total to more than SAR 27.6 billion.

Tadawul Code: 5339 (Original issuance: January 15, 2024) will increase by around SAR 650 million, reaching a total of approximately SAR 21.5 billion.

Tadawul Code: 5344 (Original issuance: April 12, 2024) will go up by SAR 5 million, taking the total to SAR 27.7 billion.

Tadawul Code: 5333 (Original issuance: August 9, 2023) will rise by SAR 500 million, making its total SAR 42.1 billion.

Tadawul Code: 5245 (Original issuance: July 10, 2017) will have an increase of SAR 25 million, bringing the total to SAR 1.6 billion.

The kingdom’s debt capital market (DCM) is forecast to continue its strong momentum this year on the back of diversification efforts. The market is likely to reach $500 billion by the end of 2025, according to Fitch.

