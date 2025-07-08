Qatar - Gulf International Services (GIS) intends to list its catering subsidiary Amwaj on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE).

GIS, one of the leading companies in oil and gas services in the region, holds a 30% shareholding in Amwaj Catering Services Company.

In a communique to the QSE, GIS announced the intent of Amwaj Catering Services Company’ shareholders, to initiate the process of listing Amwaj as a Qatari public shareholding company on the QSE after completing the necessary reviews and obtaining the related regulatory approvals.

"The shareholder approval marks an important step forward in the company’s journey and its future plans," GIS said, adding further details will be disclosed in accordance with the applicable regulations and rules.

