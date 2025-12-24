KUWAIT CITY - The Kuwaiti cabinet reviewed the contract signed two days ago on the engineering, procurement and construction works of Mubarak Al Kabeer Port in Boubiyan Island. The weekly meeting of the cabinet, held at Bayan Palace on Tuesday, was chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, said Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya following the meeting. His Highness the Prime Minister said the State of Kuwait takes pride in Sovereign care and wise directives by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah regarding the implementation of strategic projects.

“We appreciate the careful follow-up by the political leadership on the mega projects which materialize the political leadership’s vision for, and resolve on, realizing the comprehensive development of the country,” Al- Yahya quoted His Highness the Prime Minister as saying during the meeting. “The State of Kuwait is keen on realizing integration between planning and follow-up on mega projects with a view to enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy and meeting the aspirations of the citizens,” he pointed out.

The State of Kuwait attaches great importance to the strategic partnership with the People’s Republic of China and the related agreements and MoUs in the fields of energy, economy, housing, environment, and infrastructure, including Mubarak Al Kabeer Port and the free trade areas. “Those projects serve the common interests of both countries,” His Highness the Prime Minister said, noting that Mubarak Al Kabeer Port is a vital project in Kuwait’s strategy for the development of its national economy. The project strengthens the country’s role in regional and international trade and aims to realize logistical integration among the countries of the region and the global supply chains. It also contributes to bilateral trade exchanges and expands the horizons of economic cooperation, thus serving the common interests of the countries of the region. This vital project, a mainstay in the Kuwait Vision 2035, will contribute to the diversification of the national income and job creation, and development of the national capacities in such areas as logistics, trade, and services.

It reflects Kuwait’s commitment to the drive to build a diversified, competitive economy, catalyzing investment, and turning the country into a vibrant regional hub in terms of trade, transport, and logistics, he went on. The cabinet members praised Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al- Mashaan for her exceptional efforts, close supervision, and firm commitment to fulfilling all regulatory requirements of state oversight bodies with professionalism and strong institutional diligence. The cabinet noted that her sustained follow-up of technical, administrative, and contractual aspects of Mubarak Al- Kabeer Port project on Boubyan Island culminated in signing the engineering, procurement, and construction contract with the Chinese side, marking a major implementation milestone. Meanwhile, Minister of State for Communications Affairs Omar Al- Omar briefed the Council of Ministers on the unified government electronic services application “Sahel” winning Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah Informatics Award in its 25th edition in recognition of its outstanding digital achievements. Minister Al-Omar stressed that Sahel is not merely an application, but a Kuwaiti success story built on determination and institutional integration, reaffirming continued commitment to developing the platform and enhancing service quality to facilitate transactions efficiently.

The cabinet members expressed pride in Sahel’s achievement as a reflection of Kuwait’s digital transformation, commending participating entities and reaffirming continued support for accelerating digitalization, enhancing performance efficiency, and improving service quality. They reviewed a visual presentation by the Head of the Kuwait Financial Intelligence Unit and Chairman of the National AML/CFT Committee Dr. Hamad Al-Mekrad on Kuwait’s readiness for evaluation by the Financial Action Task Force. The presentation highlighted legislative reforms, operational developments, and ongoing efforts to strengthen the national system for combating money laundering and terrorism financing, alongside international cooperation initiatives and institutional coordination reflecting Kuwait’s sustained commitment to compliance and effectiveness. The cabinet reviewed agenda items, approved several, and referred others to competent ministerial committees for further study and report preparation to complete the necessary implementation procedures.

