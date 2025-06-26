Salalah – In preparation for khareef 2025, Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology is accelerating implementation of strategic road development projects across Dhofar to support tourism, economic growth and public mobility.

The ministry confirmed that major upgrades and maintenance works are in progress throughout the governorate, aimed at enhancing road connectivity and traffic flow.

Among the flagship projects is the Attin Tunnel in Salalah, which has reached 93% completion – well ahead of schedule. The tunnel is expected to significantly ease congestion during peak tourist months.

Work is also advancing on dualisation of key roads in Salalah. Sultan Taimur Street (6.8km) is 40% complete, while 45% of work on Al Farouq Street (7.6km) has been finalised.

In Mughsail, 20% of work has been completed on a new road project that includes a 12m-high bridge, pedestrian paths, lighting and an underpass connecting tourist sites. The 33km Raysut-Mughsail Road is also being dualised, with six interchanges and a 5.5km extension to 18th November Road.

The Al Shuwaimiya Ascent Improvement Project in Shalim and Hallaniyat Islands has been awarded. The 2.5km stretch includes new drainage systems, safety barriers and road signage.

According to Said bin Mohammed Tabuk, Director General of Road and Land Transport in Dhofar, the third, fourth and fifth phases of Sultan Said bin Taimur Road dualisation – spanning 400km – has commenced. The total investment in the project exceeds RO258mn.﻿

