DOHA: The land transport sector has become a key enabler of Qatar’s economy, as the country continues its efforts to develop a state-of-the-art transport network in line with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Qatar witnessed over 2,900 transactions through its Land Transport Sector in the second quarter (Q2) of this year, which shows the robust growth in the sector.

In a post on its social media handle, the Ministry of Transport (MoT) revealed that 2,992 transactions were conducted through its land transport sector in the second quarter (April-June) of 2025.

This shows a quarterly increase of 4.79 percent compared to the first quarter of this year, which witnessed 2,835 land transport transactions. Meanwhile, the transactions also saw a slight rise of 0.71 percent on a year-on-year basis compared to the second quarter of last year.

Out of the total 2,992 transactions, 907 dealt with land transport planning, 822 with public transport affairs, 805 were related to road affairs, and 458 were land transport licensing transactions.

The main services of the land transport sector include railway safety, bus stop relocations, bus service, road defects detection, safety on roads, directional signs, building permit requests, traffic impact studies, and approval of land transport network planning cases.

The services also include issuing preliminary approvals for limousine business activities, land transport activities, and car rental business activities.

The Transportation Master Plan for Qatar-2050 works as a roadmap for investing in land transportation infrastructure. It identifies the frameworks and future orientations for developing the transportation networks nationwide in a way that ensures their integration with land uses, urban development, population growth and meeting the future demand for transportation.

Sustainability is the cornerstone of this plan, given the great impact this concept has on economic and environmental development, by striking a balance between the requirements of economic growth and environmental protection.

