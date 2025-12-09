Saudi Arabia and Qatar have signed an agreement to implement a high-speed railway (HSR) project linking the two countries under the framework of the Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council.

The agreement was signed on Monday by Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh Al-Jasser and Qatar’s Minister of Transport Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani, in the presence of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The planned 785-kilometre HSR line will connect the capitals Riyadh and Doha, with key stations in Hofuf and Dammam, and will link King Salman International Airport in Saudi Arabia with Hamad International Airport in Qatar, according to a report by the state-owned Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The high-speed trains will operate at speeds exceeding 300 kilometres per hour, reducing travel time between the two capitals to around two hours, the report said, adding that construction is expected to be completed within six years.

The railway is projected to generate an economic impact of nearly 115 billion Saudi riyals ($30.7 billion) on the combined GDP of both countries, serve more than 10 million passengers annually and create over 30,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The financial details weren't disclosed.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

