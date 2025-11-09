Egypt announced on Sunday that trial operations have commenced on the country’s 2,000-kilometre (km) high-speed railway project.

The announcement was made at the International Smart Transport and Logistics Exhibition and Conference (TransMEA) in Cairo.

Through a live broadcast, the Prime Minister witnessed the movement of the regional 'Desiro' train along the route of the high-speed line in the October Gardens area, passing through the Water Bridge and Fayoum Bridge up to kilometer 143.

The Prime Minister also visited the 'Velaro' high-speed train, showcased in the outdoor exhibition area.

The network will be served by 41 high-speed Velaro trains, 94 Desiro regional trains and 41 Vectron locomotives supplied by Germany's Siemens Mobility, which is building the project in partnership with Orascom Construction and The Arab Contractors.

The high-speed railway comprises three lines:

Ain Sokhna - Marsa Matrouh via Cairo and Alexandria (660km)

October Gardens (6th of October) - Abu Simbel (1,100 km)

Safaga - Hurghada - Qena (225 km)

In November 2023, Zawya Projects had reported that Egypt is investing nearly $7.8 billion in the project's first phase, which spans 660km from Ain Sokhna to Marsa Matrouh via Cairo and Alexandria.

The initial €2.7 billion contract for the project, which covered the Ain Sokhna to Marsa Matrouh stretch, was signed in September 2021 by the consortium with National Authority for Tunnels (NAT).

The final contract, worth €8.1 billion, was signed in May 2022, expanding the scope to three lines that would connect 60 cities throughout the country with trains that can operate up to 230 km/h.

