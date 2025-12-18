The Saudi Arabia General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has granted Jetex an economic license to provide general (private) aviation ground handling services at Red Sea International Airport.

The strategic move aims to strengthen general aviation infrastructure and marks a key milestone in the development of the sector in the Kingdom, aligning with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, reported SPA.

GACA made the announcement during the Supply Chain and Logistics Conference 2025 held in Riyadh.

The event brought together ministers and senior officials, heads of supply chain and logistics companies, government and private-sector representatives, industry leaders, investors, and stakeholders interested in developing the logistics sector.

Under the license, Jetex will offer a comprehensive package of private aviation services, contributing to higher service quality standards, improved operational efficiency, and an enhanced passenger experience at one of the world's premier tourist destinations.

This step underscores GACA's commitment, as the regulator of the sector, to attracting investment, promoting competitiveness, and enabling qualified international operators to ensure the highest levels of safety and compliance.

