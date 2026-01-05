Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), the global aviation services company, said its DAE Capital unit acquired 280 aircraft, sold 112 aircraft and signed 273 lease transactions during 2025.

Announcing its business transactions update for the full year 2025, DAE said DAE Capital signed and closed the $2 billion acquisition of Nordic Aviation Capital during the year.

The group also raised $3.9 billion in debt financing with a weighted average maturity of 5.3 years and accessed the sukuk market by issuing a $650 million 5-year benchmark transaction.

The business highlights of the company are:

DAE Capital:

* Acquired 280 aircraft (owned: 261; managed: 19);

* Sold 112 aircraft (owned: 95; managed: 17);

* Signed 273 lease agreements, extensions and amendments (owned: 227; managed: 46);

* Signed and completed a long-term sale and lease back transaction with United Airlines for 10 Boeing 737-9 aircraft

* Placed on long-term lease 10 Boeing 737-8 aircraft with AJet;

* Priced a $610 million two-tranche aircraft ABS for a DAE managed asset client.

DAE Engineering:

* Booked >1.8 million man hours;

* Performed >320 aircraft checks;

* Served >60 airline customers from >30 countries across 5 continents;

* Inaugurated a new 5-bay hangar, increasing capacity by 30%

Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, said: “2025 was another defining year for DAE in which we further enhanced our global franchise and strengthened our position as a leading aviation services corporation. DAE Capital ended the year with 35% fleet growth and now ranks within the top five global lessors by fleet count. DAE Engineering continues to be the leading independent airframe MRO in the region.”

