During the first year of the 11th FDP, the government aims to finalize the implementation of the ongoing development projects carried over from the 10th FDP.

For this purpose, the State General Budget 2026 has allocated RO 900 million for annual expenditure on the following development projects, including RO 400 million to carry out some economic transformation projects, including in the Civil Aviation Sector.

The sector will see the floating of the tender for the expansion of the Sohar Airport's passenger terminal, implementation of the Oman Airspace Strategic Project, delivery of the aircraft maintenance building and cargo facilities at Muscat International Airport, and the ongoing consultancy studies for the Backup Runway at Salalah International Airport.

Sohar Airport handled just 238 international and domestic flights until the end of November 2025, catering to over 18,500 passengers, a significant drop from the previous year.

Sohar International Airport, inaugurated on November 18, 2014, serves as an alternative to Muscat International Airport in emergencies. It operates under the IATA code OHS.

