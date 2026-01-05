Muscat - Air traffic in the Sultanate of Oman increased by the end of November 2025, recording an increase in the number of passengers through Muscat International and Salalah airports compared to the same period in 2024, while the total number of flights recorded a slight decrease.

Data issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information showed that the number of passengers through Muscat International Airport increased by 1.8 percent to reach 11,939,458 passengers by the end of November 2025, compared to 11,731,430 passengers during the same period in 2024, while the total number of flights (international and domestic) decreased by 4.1 percent to reach 84,296 flights compared to 87,911 flights.

The data showed that the number of international flights through Muscat International Airport reached 75,460 flights, a decrease of 5.2 percent, with 10,718,898 passengers on board, an increase of 0.7 percent, while the number of domestic flights increased by 6.7 percent to reach 8,836 flights, with the number of passengers on board reaching about 1,220,560 passengers, an increase of 12.5 percent.

The number of passengers at Salalah Airport increased by 10 percent to reach 1,574,296 passengers by the end of November 2025, compared to 1,431,756 passengers during the same period in 2024. The total number of flights increased by 5.9 percent to reach 10,237 flights, compared to 9,667 flights.

The data showed that international flights through Salalah Airport amounted to 4,489 flights, a decrease of 2.6 percent, and the number of passengers on international flights amounted to 622,198 passengers, a decrease of 0.7 percent, while domestic flights recorded growth of 13.6 percent to reach 5,748 flights, and the number of passengers on domestic flights increased by 18.3 percent to reach 952,098 passengers by the end of November 2025.

