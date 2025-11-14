The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC), in partnership with the National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP) and Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC), has received strong local, regional and international interest for the Qiddiya High-Speed Rail Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Project, with more than 145 companies submitting Expressions of Interest (EOIs).

Launched on 22 September 2025, the EOI window closed on 12 October, drawing responses from leading infrastructure developers, global rolling stock suppliers, rail operators, investors, and design consultants.

EOIs from Lead Developers & Contractors (68 companies)

  1. Afcons Contracting Company – Shapoorji Pallonji
  2. Al Omaier Trading & Contracting Co.
  3. Al Rashid Trading & Contracting Company
  4. Al Rawaf Contracting
  5. Al-Ayuni Investment & Contracting Company (AICC)
  6. AlBawani Co
  7. Al-Fahd Company
  8. Alghanim International
  9. Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co.
  10. Almabani General Contractors
  11. Amar
  12. Anjal Al-Khair Contracting Co.
  13. Aviation Industry Corporation of China
  14. Bouygues Travaux Publics
  15. Branch China Railway 18th Bureau Group Co., Ltd.
  16. Branch of China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd.
  17. Built Industrial Company
  18. CAP FRANCE BAT SA
  19. China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation
  20. China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC)
  21. China Railway Construction Corporation Inter.
  22. China Railway International Group Co., LTD
  23. COPASA
  24. Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon Pvt. Ltd.
  25. Doğuş İnşaat ve Tic. A.Ş.
  26. EDECS Contracting Holding Limited
  27. El Seif
  28. El Soadaa Group
  29. ElSewedy Electric
  30. Esnad Contracting
  31. FCC Construcción
  32. Freyssinet Saudi Arabia
  33. Global Construction Development Solutions Company
  34. Gülermak Ağır Sanayi İnşaat ve Taahhüt A.Ş.
  35. Hassan Allam Construction
  36. Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd
  37. IC Ictas Saudi Arabia Limited
  38. Imathia Construcción
  39. Kalyon İnşaat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.
  40. Kolin İnşaat Turizm Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.
  41. Larsen & Toubro Construction
  42. MAKYOL İnşaat, Sanayi, Turizm ve Ticaret A.Ş.
  43. Mapa Group
  44. Marubeni
  45. Mofarreh AlHarbi & Partners
  46. Mota-Engil
  47. Mubarak Abdullah AlSuwaiket & Sons (AlSuwaiket Trading & Contracting CJS)
  48. Nesma Co. Ltd. & Nesma Partners
  49. Nesma Infrastructure & Technology (NIT)
  50. Nurol İnşaat
  51. Orascom Construction
  52. Pan Kingdom Holding SAPAC
  53. Redco International
  54. Rio Contracting
  55. Riyadh Al-Khozamah LTD
  56. Rowad Modern Engineering
  57. Safari Company
  58. Saipem SpA
  59. Salcef S.p.A.
  60. SAMAMA HOLDING
  61. Samsung C&T Corporation
  62. Saraya Al-Andalus
  63. Syneox (Cobra IS)
  64. The Arab Contractors (Osman Ahmed Osman & Co.)
  65. Twaik
  66. UCC Holding
  67. Webuild S.p.A.
  68. Yapı Merkezi İnşaat ve Sanayi A.Ş

EOIs from Rolling Stock & Systems Suppliers (10 companies)

  1. Alstom Transport
  2. CAF
  3. Colas Rail
  4. CRRC (Hong Kong) Co. Limited
  5. CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles Co., LTD.
  6. Hitachi Rail
  7. Hyundai Rotem Company
  8. Siemens Mobility
  9. Stadler Rail AG
  10. Talgo

EOIs from Rail Operators (12 companies)

  1. Alsa Grupo
  2. Alsaif Transportation Company
  3. DB International Operations
  4. Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane Group
  5. Intertoll Europe Group
  6. Keolis
  7. Moventis
  8. MTR Corporation Ltd
  9. RATP Dev
  10. Renfe Operadora
  11. Serco
  12. Transdev

EOIs from Equity Investors (16 companies)

  1. Aberdeen Investcorp
  2. Al Gihaz Holding
  3. Almutlaq Real Estate Investment Company
  4. Arj Holding
  5. Foure Holdings
  6. ITOCHU Corporation
  7. Korea Overseas Infrastructure & Urban Development Corporation (KIND)
  8. Lamar Holding
  9. MADA International Holding
  10. Meritz Financial Group
  11. MXB Investment
  12. Plenary
  13. Sojitz
  14. Tamasuk
  15. VINCI Concessions
  16. Vision International Investment Company

EOIs from Design & Project Management Consultants (23 companies)

  1. AECOM
  2. AtkinsRéalis
  3. Ayesa Engineering
  4. CH2M Saudi Limited (a Jacobs company)
  5. Contrax International DMCC
  6. El Raeid Consulting Engineers
  7. Gensler
  8. Geoharbour Saudi Co Ltd.
  9. Hatch
  10. Hill Int
  11. IDOM
  12. INTROSOFT Solutions
  13. Italferr S.p.A.
  14. K.L. Consults Associates
  15. Kunhwa Engineering and Consulting Company
  16. MARRS Global Ltd (UK)
  17. One Works S.p.A.
  18. PPMDC
  19. RINA Services S.p.A.
  20. Sener
  21. Surbana Jurong
  22. SYSTRA
  23. Técnica y Proyectos TYPSA for Engineering Services

Others (16 companies)

  1. Al Nasser
  2. Alutec WLL
  3. Alvarez & Marsal
  4. COMATEC
  5. Concrete Technology Company
  6. Generale Costruzioni Ferroviarie
  7. Hogan Lovells
  8. INDRA
  9. Intellex Consulting Services Ltd
  10. International SOS
  11. Najd Wire Industries Company
  12. Rawasi Albina
  13. Smart Directions
  14. STC
  15. Workforce Staffing Solutions
  16. Zebraware Limited

Qiddiya High Speed Rail aims to connect King Salman International Airport, King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) and Qiddiya City. The high-speed rail will have a top speed of 250 kilometres per hour, connecting the destinations within 30 minutes.

