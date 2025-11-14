The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC), in partnership with the National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP) and Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC), has received strong local, regional and international interest for the Qiddiya High-Speed Rail Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Project, with more than 145 companies submitting Expressions of Interest (EOIs).

Launched on 22 September 2025, the EOI window closed on 12 October, drawing responses from leading infrastructure developers, global rolling stock suppliers, rail operators, investors, and design consultants.

EOIs from Lead Developers & Contractors (68 companies)

Afcons Contracting Company – Shapoorji Pallonji Al Omaier Trading & Contracting Co. Al Rashid Trading & Contracting Company Al Rawaf Contracting Al-Ayuni Investment & Contracting Company (AICC) AlBawani Co Al-Fahd Company Alghanim International Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. Almabani General Contractors Amar Anjal Al-Khair Contracting Co. Aviation Industry Corporation of China Bouygues Travaux Publics Branch China Railway 18th Bureau Group Co., Ltd. Branch of China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd. Built Industrial Company CAP FRANCE BAT SA China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) China Railway Construction Corporation Inter. China Railway International Group Co., LTD COPASA Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon Pvt. Ltd. Doğuş İnşaat ve Tic. A.Ş. EDECS Contracting Holding Limited El Seif El Soadaa Group ElSewedy Electric Esnad Contracting FCC Construcción Freyssinet Saudi Arabia Global Construction Development Solutions Company Gülermak Ağır Sanayi İnşaat ve Taahhüt A.Ş. Hassan Allam Construction Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd IC Ictas Saudi Arabia Limited Imathia Construcción Kalyon İnşaat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Kolin İnşaat Turizm Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Larsen & Toubro Construction MAKYOL İnşaat, Sanayi, Turizm ve Ticaret A.Ş. Mapa Group Marubeni Mofarreh AlHarbi & Partners Mota-Engil Mubarak Abdullah AlSuwaiket & Sons (AlSuwaiket Trading & Contracting CJS) Nesma Co. Ltd. & Nesma Partners Nesma Infrastructure & Technology (NIT) Nurol İnşaat Orascom Construction Pan Kingdom Holding SAPAC Redco International Rio Contracting Riyadh Al-Khozamah LTD Rowad Modern Engineering Safari Company Saipem SpA Salcef S.p.A. SAMAMA HOLDING Samsung C&T Corporation Saraya Al-Andalus Syneox (Cobra IS) The Arab Contractors (Osman Ahmed Osman & Co.) Twaik UCC Holding Webuild S.p.A. Yapı Merkezi İnşaat ve Sanayi A.Ş

EOIs from Rolling Stock & Systems Suppliers (10 companies)

Alstom Transport CAF Colas Rail CRRC (Hong Kong) Co. Limited CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles Co., LTD. Hitachi Rail Hyundai Rotem Company Siemens Mobility Stadler Rail AG Talgo

EOIs from Rail Operators (12 companies)

Alsa Grupo Alsaif Transportation Company DB International Operations Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane Group Intertoll Europe Group Keolis Moventis MTR Corporation Ltd RATP Dev Renfe Operadora Serco Transdev

EOIs from Equity Investors (16 companies)

Aberdeen Investcorp Al Gihaz Holding Almutlaq Real Estate Investment Company Arj Holding Foure Holdings ITOCHU Corporation Korea Overseas Infrastructure & Urban Development Corporation (KIND) Lamar Holding MADA International Holding Meritz Financial Group MXB Investment Plenary Sojitz Tamasuk VINCI Concessions Vision International Investment Company

EOIs from Design & Project Management Consultants (23 companies)

AECOM AtkinsRéalis Ayesa Engineering CH2M Saudi Limited (a Jacobs company) Contrax International DMCC El Raeid Consulting Engineers Gensler Geoharbour Saudi Co Ltd. Hatch Hill Int IDOM INTROSOFT Solutions Italferr S.p.A. K.L. Consults Associates Kunhwa Engineering and Consulting Company MARRS Global Ltd (UK) One Works S.p.A. PPMDC RINA Services S.p.A. Sener Surbana Jurong SYSTRA Técnica y Proyectos TYPSA for Engineering Services

Others (16 companies)

Al Nasser Alutec WLL Alvarez & Marsal COMATEC Concrete Technology Company Generale Costruzioni Ferroviarie Hogan Lovells INDRA Intellex Consulting Services Ltd International SOS Najd Wire Industries Company Rawasi Albina Smart Directions STC Workforce Staffing Solutions Zebraware Limited

Qiddiya High Speed Rail aims to connect King Salman International Airport, King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) and Qiddiya City. The high-speed rail will have a top speed of 250 kilometres per hour, connecting the destinations within 30 minutes.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

