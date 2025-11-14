PHOTO
The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC), in partnership with the National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP) and Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC), has received strong local, regional and international interest for the Qiddiya High-Speed Rail Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Project, with more than 145 companies submitting Expressions of Interest (EOIs).
Launched on 22 September 2025, the EOI window closed on 12 October, drawing responses from leading infrastructure developers, global rolling stock suppliers, rail operators, investors, and design consultants.
EOIs from Lead Developers & Contractors (68 companies)
- Afcons Contracting Company – Shapoorji Pallonji
- Al Omaier Trading & Contracting Co.
- Al Rashid Trading & Contracting Company
- Al Rawaf Contracting
- Al-Ayuni Investment & Contracting Company (AICC)
- AlBawani Co
- Al-Fahd Company
- Alghanim International
- Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co.
- Almabani General Contractors
- Amar
- Anjal Al-Khair Contracting Co.
- Aviation Industry Corporation of China
- Bouygues Travaux Publics
- Branch China Railway 18th Bureau Group Co., Ltd.
- Branch of China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd.
- Built Industrial Company
- CAP FRANCE BAT SA
- China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation
- China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC)
- China Railway Construction Corporation Inter.
- China Railway International Group Co., LTD
- COPASA
- Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon Pvt. Ltd.
- Doğuş İnşaat ve Tic. A.Ş.
- EDECS Contracting Holding Limited
- El Seif
- El Soadaa Group
- ElSewedy Electric
- Esnad Contracting
- FCC Construcción
- Freyssinet Saudi Arabia
- Global Construction Development Solutions Company
- Gülermak Ağır Sanayi İnşaat ve Taahhüt A.Ş.
- Hassan Allam Construction
- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd
- IC Ictas Saudi Arabia Limited
- Imathia Construcción
- Kalyon İnşaat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.
- Kolin İnşaat Turizm Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.
- Larsen & Toubro Construction
- MAKYOL İnşaat, Sanayi, Turizm ve Ticaret A.Ş.
- Mapa Group
- Marubeni
- Mofarreh AlHarbi & Partners
- Mota-Engil
- Mubarak Abdullah AlSuwaiket & Sons (AlSuwaiket Trading & Contracting CJS)
- Nesma Co. Ltd. & Nesma Partners
- Nesma Infrastructure & Technology (NIT)
- Nurol İnşaat
- Orascom Construction
- Pan Kingdom Holding SAPAC
- Redco International
- Rio Contracting
- Riyadh Al-Khozamah LTD
- Rowad Modern Engineering
- Safari Company
- Saipem SpA
- Salcef S.p.A.
- SAMAMA HOLDING
- Samsung C&T Corporation
- Saraya Al-Andalus
- Syneox (Cobra IS)
- The Arab Contractors (Osman Ahmed Osman & Co.)
- Twaik
- UCC Holding
- Webuild S.p.A.
- Yapı Merkezi İnşaat ve Sanayi A.Ş
EOIs from Rolling Stock & Systems Suppliers (10 companies)
- Alstom Transport
- CAF
- Colas Rail
- CRRC (Hong Kong) Co. Limited
- CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles Co., LTD.
- Hitachi Rail
- Hyundai Rotem Company
- Siemens Mobility
- Stadler Rail AG
- Talgo
EOIs from Rail Operators (12 companies)
- Alsa Grupo
- Alsaif Transportation Company
- DB International Operations
- Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane Group
- Intertoll Europe Group
- Keolis
- Moventis
- MTR Corporation Ltd
- RATP Dev
- Renfe Operadora
- Serco
- Transdev
EOIs from Equity Investors (16 companies)
- Aberdeen Investcorp
- Al Gihaz Holding
- Almutlaq Real Estate Investment Company
- Arj Holding
- Foure Holdings
- ITOCHU Corporation
- Korea Overseas Infrastructure & Urban Development Corporation (KIND)
- Lamar Holding
- MADA International Holding
- Meritz Financial Group
- MXB Investment
- Plenary
- Sojitz
- Tamasuk
- VINCI Concessions
- Vision International Investment Company
EOIs from Design & Project Management Consultants (23 companies)
- AECOM
- AtkinsRéalis
- Ayesa Engineering
- CH2M Saudi Limited (a Jacobs company)
- Contrax International DMCC
- El Raeid Consulting Engineers
- Gensler
- Geoharbour Saudi Co Ltd.
- Hatch
- Hill Int
- IDOM
- INTROSOFT Solutions
- Italferr S.p.A.
- K.L. Consults Associates
- Kunhwa Engineering and Consulting Company
- MARRS Global Ltd (UK)
- One Works S.p.A.
- PPMDC
- RINA Services S.p.A.
- Sener
- Surbana Jurong
- SYSTRA
- Técnica y Proyectos TYPSA for Engineering Services
Others (16 companies)
- Al Nasser
- Alutec WLL
- Alvarez & Marsal
- COMATEC
- Concrete Technology Company
- Generale Costruzioni Ferroviarie
- Hogan Lovells
- INDRA
- Intellex Consulting Services Ltd
- International SOS
- Najd Wire Industries Company
- Rawasi Albina
- Smart Directions
- STC
- Workforce Staffing Solutions
- Zebraware Limited
Qiddiya High Speed Rail aims to connect King Salman International Airport, King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) and Qiddiya City. The high-speed rail will have a top speed of 250 kilometres per hour, connecting the destinations within 30 minutes.
(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.