MUSCAT: Oman’s construction sector is under growing pressure to align with stricter energy efficiency targets and lower carbon pathways as sustainability moves from policy ambition to regulatory reality. Developers are increasingly being challenged to deliver buildings that perform better over their entire lifecycle, not just at the operational stage. According to a presentation delivered during the Green Build Oman Summit held recently in Muscat, expanded polystyrene (EPS)–cement composites are emerging as a viable solution to meet these evolving demands.

Addressing industry stakeholders, Youssif AbdelAleem, Technical Manager at Al Madina Cement Products, said the future of construction in Oman depends on materials that combine energy efficiency, environmental responsibility and practical application. “We did not choose EPS randomly,” he said. “We chose it because it brings together the four pillars the market is demanding today: thermal insulation, sustainability, cost efficiency and ease of operation.”

AbdelAleem explained that EPS-based cementitious and geopolymer matrices rely primarily on entrapped air rather than manufactured gases to achieve insulation. Air, he noted, is the most effective and natural insulating material available. “The best-selling insulation material in the world is air,” he told the audience. “When air is entrapped inside EPS, it resists heat transfer by reducing both conduction and convection, which is critical in hot climates like Oman.”

This approach has significant implications for decarbonisation. Many conventional insulation materials depend on manufactured gases with very high global warming potential (GWP), often exceeding 1,400. Under international agreements such as the Montreal Protocol, such materials face increasing restrictions in the coming years. “Most insulation products that rely on manufactured gases will be phased out because of their high GWP,” AbdelAleem warned. “EPS systems, depending on density and specification, can have a global warming potential as low as 7 to 41, which is a massive difference.”

Youssif AbdelAleem, Technical Manager at Al Madina Cement Products, addresses industry stakeholders during the summit.

Beyond carbon metrics, AbdelAleem highlighted the importance of long-term performance in harsh climates. EPS cement composites, he said, are not affected by ultraviolet exposure or moisture in the same way as gas-based insulation. “EPS does not lose its efficiency over time,” he explained. “If it absorbs water or is exposed to UV, air is simply replaced by air. That is why the thermal performance remains stable throughout the lifetime of the building.”

Breathability was another key theme of the presentation, particularly relevant to Oman’s hot and humid environment. Non-breathable walls and roofs can trap moisture, leading to condensation, mould and premature ageing of buildings. “If your wall is not breathable, a building that is only two years old can look like it is 20 years old,” AbdelAleem said. “Breathability is not a luxury in this climate; it is essential.”

He also argued that EPS-based systems address long-standing construction challenges linked to workmanship and complexity. Traditional multi-layer insulation systems are prone to performance gaps caused by joints, detailing errors and inconsistent application. In contrast, EPS cement blocks, mortars and plasters can be applied using conventional construction methods. “You don’t need special adhesives or complicated layers,” he said. “It is plaster like plaster, mortar like mortar. Any contractor can apply it.”

From an economic standpoint, AbdelAleem stressed that thermal insulation is one of the few building investments that pays for itself. Effective insulation reduces cooling loads, lowers electricity bills and extends the lifespan of air-conditioning systems. “When you invest in thermal insulation, it is the only element in the building that gives you back what you invested over time,” he said.

Importantly, the discussion extended beyond operational energy savings to embodied carbon. As building codes increasingly focus on lifecycle assessment, materials must be evaluated from raw material extraction through manufacturing, construction and eventual recycling. EPS cement systems, being lightweight, recyclable and low-energy to produce, offer a strong profile under this framework.



