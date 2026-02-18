PHOTO
Turkey's Turkiye Petrolleri (TPAO) has signed a partnership agreement with Shell to carry out exploration work in Bulgaria's maritime zone, the Turkish energy ministry said on Wednesday.
Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said the companies will jointly explore the Khan Tervel block, located near Turkey's Sakarya gas field, and will hold a five-year licence in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone.
Since the start of this year, TPAO has signed energy cooperation agreements with ExxonMobil, Chevron and BP for possible exploration work in the Black Sea and the Mediterranean.
