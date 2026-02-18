Turkey's Turkiye ​Petrolleri (TPAO) ⁠has signed a ‌partnership agreement with Shell ​to carry out exploration work ​in Bulgaria's maritime ​zone, the Turkish energy ministry said ⁠on Wednesday.

Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said the companies will ​jointly explore ‌the Khan ⁠Tervel ⁠block, located near Turkey's Sakarya ​gas field, ‌and will ⁠hold a five-year licence in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone.

Since the start of this year, TPAO has signed energy cooperation ‌agreements with ExxonMobil, Chevron and ⁠BP for possible ​exploration work in the Black Sea ​and ‌the Mediterranean.

(Reporting by ⁠Can Sezer ​and Ece Toksabay)