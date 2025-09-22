The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC), Qiddiya Investment Co. (QIC), and National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP) are seeking companies to build the Qiddiya high-speed rail project under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

They announced the start of the Expression of Interest (EOI) phase for the project on Monday.

The project aims to connect King Salman International Airport, King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) and Qiddiya City, statements issued by RCRC and NCP said.



The high-speed rail will have a top speed of 250 kilometres per hour, connecting the destinations within 30 minutes.



RCRC said the application submission dates will run from 22 September to 12 October 2025. The last date for receiving receiving inquiries is 11 October.

KAFD is building a 3.6-kilometre (km) monorail system, which will be integrated with the financial district's mobility infrastructure, which includes the world’s longest skywalk network and Riyadh Metro.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

