Egis has been appointed as the Site Supervision Consultant (SSC) for the Riyadh Monorail project, located within King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in the Saudi capital.

The 3.6-kilometre (km) monorail system will be integrated with KAFD’s mobility infrastructure, which includes the world’s longest skywalk network.

On Wednesday, Zawya Projects reported that the monorail is scheduled to start trial operations in early 2027.

Egis said in a statement that its scope includes supervision of rolling stock, rail systems, civil and structural works, MEP (mechanical, electrical, and plumbing), architecture, utilities, and landscaping. The firm will also review and approve shop drawings, method statements, and material submittals, and oversee compliance and quality control processes throughout the project's construction phase.

The KAFD monorail will consist of six two-car trains operating on an elevated one-way loop, equipped with six stations embedded within public buildings, and will be integrated with the broader Riyadh Metro system.

In October 2024, King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC) has awarded the main contract for the monorail project to a consortium led by CRRC Nanjing Puzhen and Hassan Allam Construction Saudi and including CRRC (Hong Kong), according to a Zawya Projects report.

Egis was part of the Riyadh Metro Transit Consultants (RMTC) consortium, which was responsible for supervising the project management, design, and construction of the Riyadh Metro project, delivering the network’s Blue, Red and Orange lines (Lines 1, 2 and 3), on behalf of The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC).

