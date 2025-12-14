Egypt’s Hassan Allam Holding said its subsidiary has secured a $250 million construction contract to build the African Export-Import Bank’s (Afreximbank) new African Trade Centre (AATC) - the lender’s largest global complex, which will also host its headquarters - in the New Administrative Capital near Cairo.

The scope of the contract awarded to Hassan Allam Construction covers construction, finishing, MEP works, hard and soft landscaping, and full FF&E supply, Hassan Allam Holding said in a press statement.

The project is expected to be completed within 36 months and generate around 8,000 direct and indirect jobs during construction and 1,000 jobs during operations, it said.

The twin-tower AATC complex will feature a comprehensive suite of trade-supporting and knowledge-driven facilities, including:

A trade information centre

A world-class library and knowledge hub

An innovation and SME incubation centre

A business centre

110-room apartment hotel

750-seat conference centre

A corporate museum.

The project is designed as a green, sustainable project, the statement noted.

