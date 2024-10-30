King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC) announced on Wednesday the signing of construction agreement with consortium led by CRRC Nanjing Puzhen and Hassan Allam Construction Saudi and including CRRC (Hong Kong for the construction of 3.6-kilometre monorail project to in capital Riyadh.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of eighth Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh.

The cost of the project wasn't disclosed but a statement by KAFD said the project, aligned with KAFD’s vision of a 10-Minute City, will feature six fully autonomous trains on a circular track with six strategically located stations, facilitating efficient movement between KAFD’s interconnected and walkable office, retail, and leisure spaces while integrating with the soon-to-be-launched Riyadh Metro.

KAFD spans 1.6 million square metres and houses 95 buildings across five asset classes, featuring Grade A office spaces, residences, commercial and retail areas, luxury hospitality, and entertainment venues.

Stephen Thomas, Chief Operations Officer of KAFD DMC, said: "Globally, urban mobility is undergoing a transformation, with the global public transportation market size projected to grow from $6.11 billion in 2024 to $28.89 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 16.81 percent over the decade. With this project, we are not only enhancing the quality of life for KAFD's residents and visitors but also contributing to the long-term sustainability of Riyadh. The monorail is a symbol of progress, seamlessly connecting the district while supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030."

The statement didn't disclose project timelines but said the monorail is expected to handle up to 3,500 passengers per hour during peak times when fully operational.

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.