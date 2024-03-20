The six-station monorail in King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) is set to begin operations by 2026, according to an Arabic media report.

The district’s transportation strategy is based on a 10-minute city concept, facilitated by 40 pedestrian walkways connected to the metro stations and buildings, Al Eqtisadiah, a Saudi business newspaper, reported, citing CEO Gautam Sashittal.

Earlier this month, Sashittal told Zawya that 2024 would see the “activation” of the KAFD, which involves building more infrastructure, including car parking spaces, more office spaces, retail and the district’s “green lung”.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

