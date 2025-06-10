Buraimi – The Governorate of Buraimi and Mwasalat signed an agreement last week to establish a new integrated public transport station in the wilayat of Buraimi.

The project forms part of efforts to expand sustainable mobility infrastructure under Oman Vision 2040.

The new transport station will be developed in the North Aqda area on a 56,000sqm plot, serving both intercity and local routes. Facilities will include a smart taxi terminal, micro-mobility options, air-conditioned waiting areas, commercial and logistics spaces, parking for buses and private vehicles, as well as dedicated offices for operations.

The agreement was signed in the presence of H E Eng Khamis bin Mohammed al Shamakhi, Undersecretary for Transport in the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology.

Dr Hamad bin Ahmed al Busaidi, Governor of Buraimi, signed on behalf of the governorate, while Eng Bader bin Mohammed al Nadabi, CEO of Mwasalat, represented the company.

Under the terms of the agreement, Mwasalat will take on technical responsibilities including design specifications and implementation oversight.

The company will also manage and operate the station once it is completed. The governorate will provide funding and manage regulatory aspects such as land allocation and zoning approvals.

Busaidi said the station would support a shift in the public transport landscape in Buraimi. “The station will serve a large number of passengers, especially with the 12 daily trips between Muscat and Buraimi,” he said.

“It will also reinforce Buraimi’s position as a key transit point along the Muscat-Abu Dhabi corridor.”

Eng Nadabi said the project also has commercial potential. “A tender for the station’s development and operation will be issued shortly,” he said. “Construction is due to begin within three months and is expected to be completed in three years.”

The initiative aligns with Oman’s national objective to enhance domestic connectivity and promote governorates as regional centres for transport and logistics.

