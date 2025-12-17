Raffles Hotels & Resorts, a leading Singaporean chain of luxury hotels, is gearing up for the opening of its new property in Saudi Arabia - Raffles Jeddah.

Set along the historic corniche, with sweeping views of the Red Sea, Raffles Jeddah is preparing to introduce a new era of refined coastal luxury to the Kingdom.

Poised to become one of the city’s most anticipated ultra-luxury destinations, the property represents a significant milestone in the evolution of hospitality in Saudi Arabia, blending the legendary heritage of Raffles Hotels & Resorts with the cultural richness and contemporary energy of Jeddah.

Long celebrated as the Bride of the Red Sea, Jeddah is entering a defining moment marked by creativity, cultural expression, and global connection.

As the city draws travellers in search of authentic experiences, exceptional gastronomy, and elevated lifestyle offerings, Raffles Jeddah is set to become a natural reflection of this vibrant energy.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Fredrik Blomqvist, General Manager of Raffles Jeddah, said: "The upcoming opening of Raffles Jeddah represents an important milestone for the city. Jeddah has always held a spirit of openness and cultural expression shaped by its relationship with the sea and its long history as a coastal gateway."

"With the introduction of the property, we honour those traditions while introducing the refined elegance and intuitive service that define the Raffles experience. Our ambition is to create a destination that feels beautifully connected to its surroundings, where every guest can experience the warmth of Saudi hospitality and the grace for which Raffles is known," he stated.

"Rooted in over a century of elegance, artistry, and intuitive service, Raffles brings its legacy to Jeddah with a fresh coastal interpretation. From the moment guests arrive, they will be greeted by interiors that celebrate Hejazi craftsmanship, with delicate mashrabiya patterns, coral-inspired motifs, and soft hues drawn from the ever-changing Red Sea horizon. Curated art by Saudi and regional creatives adds depth, telling the story of a city where tradition and modernity coexist," he added.

According to him, the rooms and suites at Raffles Jeddah will be conceived as serene, residential-style retreats, each opening onto uninterrupted views of the Red Sea.

"Gentle Hejazi influences and refined craftsmanship will shape spaces that feel both sophisticated and welcoming, complemented by the attentive and personalised presence of the Raffles Butler," he stated.

Dining will unfold as a considered journey through flavour and atmosphere. Riviera will bring the ease of Mediterranean coastal living, while Surl’O will introduce a contemporary brasserie expression shaped by international influences. Atorie will offer a more delicate encounter, where French and Japanese sensibilities meet across patisserie and tea. Each venue will be designed to encourage connection, and wellbeing will be approached with the same sensibility, with dedicated areas for relaxation, fitness, and rejuvenation thoughtfully arranged to offer comfort, privacy, and quiet retreat.

Moments of celebration will be elevated through a collection of elegantly designed venues, including a grand ballroom with sweeping Red Sea views, alongside intimate lounges and private bridal suites. Together, these settings will form the backdrop for occasions distinguished by grace, atmosphere, and a strong sense of place.

Raffles Jeddah is set to bring together contemporary luxury and local heritage in a way that feels composed and inherently connected to its coastal setting, emerging as a landmark of refined Red Sea living where guests are invited to discover, linger, and be inspired by the beauty of Jeddah’s shoreline.-

