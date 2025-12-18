RIYADH - Saudi Arabia and India have signed an agreement for the mutual exemption from short-stay visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, special, and official passports of both countries.

On behalf of Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Protocol Affairs Abdulmajeed Al-Smari signed the agreement with Indian Ambassador Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan in a ceremony held in Riyadh on Wednesday.

