MADINAH — Madinah received 3.767 million visitors from inside and outside the Kingdom during the second quarter of 2025, according to the bulletin released on Thursday by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

The bulletin showed that 2,102,425 visitors arrived in Madinah from abroad, with females accounting for 53.9 percent while males constitute 46.1 percent of the total.

The number of visitors from within the Kingdom for religious purposes reached 1,665,341, including 766,165 Saudi visitors (46 percent) and 899,176 non-Saudi residents (54 percent). Among domestic visitors, 68.5 percent were males and 31.5 percent were females.

These figures reflect continued growth in religious visits to Madinah and highlight the ongoing efforts by relevant authorities to enhance the visitor experience and improve service quality.

