Doha: Qatar Tourism, in collaboration with Mwani Qatar, marked the successful arrival of two maiden calls at Doha Port this week, following welcoming ceremonies held for both vessels, highlighting an important milestone in the 2025-2026 cruise season.

Seven Seas Navigator, operated by Regent Seven Seas Cruises and registered under the flag of the Bahamas, arrived on December 14 for its first call of the season and departed on December 15. The ship carried approximately 373 passengers and 365 crew members. A welcoming ceremony and plaque exchange took place.

Doha Port also hosted the maiden call of Celestyal Discovery, operated by Celestyal Cruises, marking the second maiden call of the season. The ship arrived with around 1,322 passengers and 476 crew members. A welcoming ceremony was held, including the exchange of commemorative plaques.

Both visits featured cultural activations that showcased Qatar’s heritage, including handicraft displays, pearl exhibitions, Al Tawash demonstrations, ship crafts, calligraphy, and traditional Ardah performances. Guests were also offered Arabic coffee and dates as part of Qatar’s customary hospitality.

These maiden calls reflect the continued growth of Qatar’s cruise sector and reinforce Doha Port’s role as a key gateway for international visitors during the 2025/2026 season.

