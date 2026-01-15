Doha, Qatar: Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Chairman of the Board of Visit Qatar H E Saad bin Ali Al Kharji affirmed that Doha’s winning of the title of GCC Tourism Capital did not come by chance, but rather as recognition by the GCC’s General Secretariat of the great efforts exerted by Qatar in developing the tourism sector in particular and the Gulf environment in general, making Doha today a preferred destination for Gulf families.

During a session on promoting Qatar as a tourist destination, which was held yesterday on the sidelines of the second day of the Government Communications Forum 2026, Al Kharji said that this designation calls for a commitment to designing a tourism experience that suits the GCC family, noting that Qatar Tourism has made significant efforts in this regard, especially as tourism in the country is family-oriented by nature.

He pointed out that Qatar was among the safest countries in the world in terms of security and safety, noting that 35 percent of visitors to Qatar in 2025 came from Gulf countries, and that there are more than 400 weekly flights from Gulf cities to Qatar.

He noted that the family-oriented seasons and events offered by Qatar reflect the level of development the country has achieved, with high-quality offerings that everyone can enjoy at competitive and attractive prices, adding that last year recorded the highest hotel occupancy rate at 71 percent.

On the other hand, Al Kharji said tourism competition among GCC capitals was healthy and beneficial for all, in light of the growing demands witnessed by this sector, whose great importance is now widely recognised. He added that, in just two years, Qatar’s events were not limited to Doha alone but extended beyond it, allowing GCC tourists to visit the capital and surrounding areas with ease.

He added that tourists find great comfort in visiting Qatar, which is a key advantage of tourism in the country, given the family-friendly atmosphere, distinctive events, and sense of ease experienced by visitors.

He stressed the importance of preserving Qatar’s cultural uniqueness and identity, noting that the upcoming Ramadan season will focus on Qatari identity more than any previous year, while maintaining the well-known sense of authenticity.

Al Kharji also spoke about the Akl Awal Festival, which will be held this year in its third edition, offering everyone the experience of dining at restaurants characterised by traditional ambience and local authenticity, and representing a major opportunity for families.

He pointed out that there is cooperation with the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs to hold seminars and host religious scholars and figures within an educational religious program. He added that, for the first time in Qatar, sports events will be held during the holy month of Ramadan, describing this as a new challenge that will be turned into an opportunity, especially as organising events during the month will be distinctive and family-oriented, opening wide prospects for family tourism. He also spoke about the UFC championship held in Qatar.

