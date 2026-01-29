Syria’s tourism sector recorded a strong recovery in 2025, with Arab and foreign arrivals rising sharply as improved security conditions and policy measures helped revive travel flows, the Syrian Ministry of Tourism said.

In a statement, the ministry said total visitor numbers, including Syrians, rose 18 percent year on year to 3.56 million in the first 11 months of 2025, while arrivals by Arab and foreign tourists jumped by about 80 percent over the same period.

Tourism Minister Mazen Al-Salhani said the rebound reflected “not merely a resumption of tourism activity, but a strategic recovery with economic, cultural and social dimensions,” pointing to a gradual restoration of confidence in Syria as a travel destination.

He said renewed interest from Arab visitors in particular marked “a transition towards organized, civilian tourism movement and a renewed perception of Syria as a safe, attractive and culturally rich country.”

The ministry noted that arrivals from non-Arab countries reached 377,000 between January and November, up 79 percent compared with 2024. The strongest growth was recorded from Türkiye, followed by Germany, the United Kingdom and Norway.

Al-Salhani said the return of Western and Northern European tourists “signals a shift from predominantly regional tourism to broader international demand,” adding that it provides a foundation for renewed investment in hospitality, aviation and sustainable tourism infrastructure.

Arab tourist arrivals increased to 491,000 from 273,000 a year earlier, an 80 percent rise, led by visitors from Jordan, Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Egypt, the ministry said.

The ministry added that the increase coincided with a decline in non-tourism, border-related entries, indicating a shift toward purpose-driven travel and a growing role for tourism in Syria’s wider economic recovery.

Before the conflict, Syria attracted around 8.5 million visitors in 2010, underscoring the scale of the sector the country aims to rebuild as tourism gradually recovers from a much lower base.

