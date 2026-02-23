Jordan: Workers in tourism sector up 6.7% in 2025 — data

AMMAN — The number of workers in the tourism sector reached 60,068 as of December 2025, according to data from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

Data reviewed by Al Mamlaka TV showed a 6.7 per cent increase in employment in the sector between 2024 and 2025.

The number of employees stood at 56,321 in 2024, rising to 60,068 in 2025, marking an increase of 3,747 workers.

Tourist restaurants and hotels account for the largest share of total employment, representing 40 per cent and 38 per cent, respectively.

The number of workers in tourist restaurants reached 24,020, while hotels employed 22,943 out of the total 60,068 workers in the sector.

In terms of gender distribution, males constitute the majority of the workforce, numbering 51,562, compared with 8,506 females.

The data also indicated that tourism sector employees are distributed across 3,809 establishments, including restaurants, hotels, travel and tourism offices, car rental companies and other related businesses.

Preliminary data released by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) in January showed that in 2025, tourism revenue grew by 7.6 per cent to $7.790 billion, reversing a 2.3 per cent decline recorded in 2024, when revenues stood at $7.239 billion.

The increase was driven by a 15.3 per cent rise in the number of tourists, according to the CBJ data.

The data indicated higher tourism revenue in 2025 from European nationalities by 39.8per cent, Asian nationalities 32.7 per cent, American nationalities 18.8 per cent, Arab nationalities 4 per cent and other nationalities 32.6 per cent.