AMMAN — The Ministry of Environment launched the roadmap for "Sustainable Transport in the Tourism Sector" for the years 2026–2030, aimed at promoting low-emission transport and supporting green growth within the Kingdom's tourism sector.

Environment Ministry Secretary-General Omar Arabiyat, said that this roadmap, outlined in cooperation with the ministries of transport, energy and mineral resources, and tourism and antiquities, seeks to cut greenhouse gas emissions from tourist buses by 31 per cent by 2030, equivalent to around 9,591 tons of carbon dioxide, compared with conventional operations.

Arabiyat added that the roadmap reflects Jordan's "determination" to achieve a balance between environmental protection and tourist sector growth by shifting to sustainable transport methods that would reduce emissions, provide new economic opportunities, enhance visitor experience, support local innovation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Christophe Assicot, country representative of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) in Jordan, praised this step, indicating that the map reflects Jordan's "ambitious vision for a more sustainable future".

Clean transport integration into the tourist sector is a "pioneering" step that consolidates the Kingdom's position as a regional "role model" in making environmental commitment a driver of innovation and inclusive growth.

The ministry said that the map forecasts more than half of tourist buses will be electric-powered by 2030, with increased reliance on renewable energy sources.

The ministry added that the roadmap's plan features key pillars such as introducing electric buses into tourist transport, expanding the renewable energy-based charging network, and mobilising innovative financing to accelerate the transition to electric transport.

The roadmap is supported by international bodies, including the GGGI, the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, and the Global Environment Facility.

It also aligns with Jordan's Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Climate Agreement and aligned with the Kingdom's Economic Modernisation Vision.

The roadmap's implementation will be overseen by the Jordanian High-Level Forum for Electric Transport, co-chaired by the ministries of environment, transport and energy, to ensure "effective" implementation and the participation of all stakeholders throughout the project's phases.

