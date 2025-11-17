AMMAN — Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Imad Hijazeen on Saturday stressed that the tourism sector is a key driver of the Economic Modernisation Vision.

He also highlighted the government’s commitment to enabling the industry through streamlined regulations and supportive policies that enhance its contribution to the national economy and generate sustainable jobs across the Kingdom, according to a ministry statement.

Speaking at a meeting organised by the Jordanian Businessmen Association, Hijazin underlined the importance of sustained public–private partnership as a foundation for developing tourism products and expanding investment opportunities.

Hijazeen said tourism has the capacity to stimulate development in all governorates, noting that Jordan’s natural, historical, cultural and spiritual assets position it as a destination capable of offering diverse and specialised experiences.

He highlighted strong potential for expansion in adventure tourism, eco-tourism, medical tourism, rural tourism and agri-tourism, adding that global demand for niche experiences is rising and that Jordan can compete with leading destinations if its assets are utilised efficiently.

The minister noted that the Economic Modernisation Vision includes several initiatives under the “Jordan: A Global Destination” pillar aimed at advancing the tourism sector, which currently contributes around 14 per cent of GDP.

Jordan, he said, holds a wealth of historical, religious and cultural narratives that can be transformed into successful tourism products. “Tourism is not only about sites, but about presenting a complete, engaging experience,” he added, emphasising the need to modernise storytelling and heritage presentation.

Hijazeen also pointed to significant untapped opportunities in the Gulf and Maghreb markets, which can be better reached by enhancing air connectivity and scaling up promotional campaigns, adding that Arab and regional tourists currently constitute 70–75 per cent of all visitors to the Kingdom.

Regarding promotion during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Hijazeen said the ministry has allocated funding to market Jordan during the national team’s participation, with coordination underway with the Tourism Board.

Association President Ayman Alawneh said that tourism remains a cornerstone of Jordan’s economic growth, noting that the sector was affected by regional geopolitical instability over the past two years.

He said tourism revenues have gradually recovered, reaching nearly $6 billion in the first nine months of this year, a 6.8 per cent increase compared with the same period last year.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

