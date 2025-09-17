AMMAN — Preliminary data issued by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) showed that tourism revenue rose by 2.6 per cent in August 2025, reaching $932.2 million, compared with a 0.3 per cent decline recorded in the same month of last year.

Tourism revenue has increased by 7.5 per cent during the first eight months of 2025 to $5.33 billion, compared with a 3.7 per cent drop during the same period of 2024. The CBJ attributed the growth mainly to a 14.9 per cent increase in the number of tourists.

According to the figures, tourism receipts grew during the first eight months of 2025 from Asian visitors (38.4 per cent), Europeans (30.2 per cent), Americans (18.6 per cent), Arabs (5.5 per cent), and other nationalities (34 per cent), while income from expatriate Jordanians declined by 1.3 per cent.

The data also showed that spending on outbound tourism rose by 4 per cent during the January–August period to $1.44 billion. In August alone, outbound tourism expenditure increased by 4.5 per cent to $196.8 million.

