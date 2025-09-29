AMMAN — Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Imad Hijazin on Sunday inaugurated the newly completed development project at the historic Qatraneh Castle, aimed at rehabilitating the site and transforming it into a fully integrated tourist destination.

The project, carried out by the ministry under directives from Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, seeks to highlight the castle’s historical and strategic significance while enhancing the visitor experience, according to a ministry statement.

According to the statement, the development works included extensive restoration of the castle structure, the rehabilitation of key facilities, and the improvement of visitor services and amenities.

The upgrades are designed to provide an informative and engaging experience for tourists, showcasing the site’s vital role as a major station along the Levantine Hajj caravan route, it said.

Hijazin said that the project has also created direct economic opportunities for local residents, including the operation of shops and a cafeteria within the site. In addition, training programs have been implemented to equip community members with skills relevant to tourism services.

As part of future plans, the ministry will train local tour guides to share the story of Qatraneh Castle with visitors.

The Cabinet in April designated Qatraneh Castle as an official tourist site, paving the way for the project's implementation.

The move is expected to stimulate tourism, attract investment, and generate new employment opportunities in the region, the ministry said.

