AMMAN — Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah on Saturday said that 2026 will mark a turning point in trade relations between Jordan and the US.

Speaking on behalf of the Prime Minister at the American Chamber of Commerce in Jordan’s annual ceremony reviewing the achievements of 2025, Qudah said the coming year will see a strong boost in bilateral trade, both in Jordan’s imports from and exports to the US market.

Qudah stressed the importance of deepening economic cooperation between the two countries and highlighted the vital role of the private sector in driving sustainable growth and investment, according to a ministry statement.

He said that Jordan places strong confidence in trade agreements and highly values its long-standing partnership with the US, describing the relationship as deep, solid and expanding across multiple sectors.

Qudah noted that Jordan’s imports from the United States stood at about $400 million prior to the signing of the Free Trade Agreement, while Jordanian exports to the US reached $3 billion in 2024, compared with just $60 million before the agreement came into force.

He also pointed to a marked increase in Jordan’s imports from the United States during the first nine months of 2025, which rose to JD1.252 billion, compared with JD945 million in the same period of 2024.

Addressing the ceremony, attended by Chamber members, strategic partners and representatives of the business community, Qudah said the government is focused, through its policies and decisions, on strengthening and empowering the Jordanian private sector.

He added that the importance of Jordan–US trade relations extends beyond bilateral exchange to include broader regional opportunities, noting that the reconstruction of Syria presents significant prospects for joint projects and positions Jordan as a potential regional hub for reconstruction efforts.

For his part, US Ambassador to Jordan Jim Holtsnider highlighted the growing partnership between the US embassy and the American Chamber of Commerce in Jordan, noting its role in strengthening and expanding trade ties between the two countries.

“We are working to support American businesses in Jordan. Jordan and the United States can, and will, trade together, grow together and prosper together,” Holtsnider said.

Chairman of the Board of the American Chamber of Commerce in Jordan Samer Joudeh said that 2025 represents a key milestone in advancing the economic partnership between Jordan and the United States.

Joudeh said the Chamber has focused on enabling companies to expand and access new markets while strengthening ties that support bilateral economic relations, guided by the vision and directives of His Majesty King Abdullah in promoting stability and economic growth.

“We are proud to work with our partners in government, the US embassy and the business community to advance shared priorities and expand trade and investment opportunities,” Joudeh said, adding that the Chamber remains committed to supporting its members’ growth and development in the coming year.

Chief Executive Officer of the American Chamber of Commerce in Jordan Raghad Khoja reviewed the Chamber’s key achievements in 2024, highlighting new initiatives and programmes aimed at enhancing trade and investment, supporting innovation and improving communication within the business environment.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Jordan is a non-profit, membership-based organisation with 250 members, including leading Jordanian and American companies.

Over the past 25 years, the Chamber has played a key role in promoting sustainable economic development by strengthening trade and investment ties, advocating policy reform and supporting human capital development.

The Chamber is affiliated with the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington, DC, and is a member of the US Chamber of Commerce Regional Council for the Middle East and North Africa.

