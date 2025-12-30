AMMAN — The Jordan Airports Company (JAC) on Monday signed its first commercial operating agreement for Amman Civil Airport with Kuwait-based Jazeera Airways, with the airline’s first commercial flight scheduled for the second half of January 2026.

The agreement follows Amman Civil Airport receiving official certification from the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission to operate commercial flights.

The deal was signed by JAC Chief Executive Officer Ahmed Azzam and Jazeera Airways CEO Barathan Pasupathy, according to a JAC statement.

Azzam said the agreement marks a key milestone in reactivating the airport following the issuance of its commercial operating licence, highlighting its potential role in boosting tourism and easing pressure on Queen Alia International Airport.

He noted that the airport obtained its licence after meeting all civil aviation requirements related to safety, security, and logistical services, adding that it would operate as a supplementary facility dedicated exclusively to low-cost carriers.

Azzam projected that Amman Civil Airport could serve up to one million passengers in 2026, with plans to raise capacity to 1.5 million passengers by 2027.

Pasupathy described the agreement as strategically important for Jazeera Airways, citing the airport’s proximity to the capital and its ability to meet all operational requirements.

He said the airline views Amman Civil Airport as a new and strategic destination, noting that Jazeera Airways has been operating for 20 years and currently carries around five million passengers annually across 70 destinations, including approximately 250,000 passengers to and from Amman.

Pasupathy added that the airline, which also operates its own airport in Kuwait, expects a successful partnership with JAC, emphasising that the Amman–Kuwait route is among its most promising.

Pasupathy also said that Jazeera Airways will operate the first commercial flight to Amman Civil Airport. Jazeera Airways is a privately owned Kuwaiti airline operating under a low-cost carrier model.

