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JOHANNESBURG - Africa's biggest telecoms operator MTN Group said on Monday it swung to an annual profit before tax of 47.4 billion rand ($2.81 billion), driven by strong performances in MTN Nigeria and MTN Ghana.
South Africa-headquartered MTN had reported a restated loss before tax of 4.1 billion rand in 2024.
The group's service revenue rose 22.7% to 218.5 billion rand in the year ended December 31, led by strong growth of 54.9% and 35.9% in Nigeria and Ghana, respectively, the mobile operator said in a statement.
MTN South Africa reported overall service revenue growth of 2% amid competitive pressures in the prepaid segment.
The operator declared a final dividend of 500 cents per share, up 45%.
($1 = 16.8568 rand)