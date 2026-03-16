JOHANNESBURG - ‌Africa's biggest telecoms operator MTN Group said ​on Monday it swung to an annual ​profit before tax ​of 47.4 billion rand ($2.81 billion), driven by strong performances ⁠in MTN Nigeria and MTN Ghana.

South Africa-headquartered MTN had reported a restated loss before tax of ​4.1 ‌billion rand ⁠in 2024.

The ⁠group's service revenue rose 22.7% to ​218.5 billion rand in ‌the year ended ⁠December 31, led by strong growth of 54.9% and 35.9% in Nigeria and Ghana, respectively, the mobile operator said in a statement.

MTN South Africa reported overall service revenue growth ‌of 2% amid competitive pressures in the ⁠prepaid segment.

The operator ​declared a final dividend of 500 cents per share, up ​45%.

($1 = 16.8568 ‌rand)