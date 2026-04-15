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Major stock markets in the Gulf advanced in early trading on Wednesday, building on the previous session's gains as optimism over renewed U.S.-Iran peace talks lifts investor sentiment.
The United States said on Wednesday that its military had fully halted sea trade to and from Iran, even though President Donald Trump suggested negotiations with Tehran to end the war could restart this week.
Trump said U.S. and Iranian officials may meet again in Pakistan within the next two days, while Vice President JD Vance said he felt encouraged by the state of talks, even though last weekend's discussions ended without a breakthrough. Officials in Pakistan and Iran also indicated that talks could soon be back on track.
Dubai's main share index advanced 1.7%, buoyed by a 1.6% rise in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 1.7% increase in top lender Emirates NBD.
Budget airliner Air Arabia jumped 3.4%.
In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.3%, with Aldar Properties climbing 1%.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained 0.4%, with Saudi Arabian Mining Company trading 1.7% higher.
Elsewhere, oil major Saudi Aramco edged 0.2% higher.
Brent crude futures rebounded 1% to $95.77 a barrel after slumping nearly 5% overnight to below $100.
Separately, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday that growth in the Middle East and North Africa will slow sharply this year as oil exporters face fallout from the Iran war.
The Qatari index rose 0.4%, led by a 0.7% rise in the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank .
The Gulf state denied any talks with Iran over payments to halt attacks, saying its demands were instead being conveyed through Pakistan and the United States, spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said.
(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Neil Fullick)