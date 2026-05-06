Auto sales in Egypt increased by 3.2% month-on-month (MoM) to 17,800 vehicles during March 2026, according to data from the Automotive Market Information Council (AMIC).

This growth reflects increased consumer demand for cars as they anticipate higher prices in the coming period, driven by regional tensions and economic changes.

Meanwhile, the commercial vehicle sector witnessed a less active performance, with bus sales declining by 15% to 1,200 in March, while truck sales saw a slight decrease when compared to February.

The sales of fully imported cars reached 8,200 (77.6% growth) in March, compared to only 5,900 (40.7% growth) locally assembled vehicles.

This comes despite the government's efforts to deepen local manufacturing through the National Automotive Industry Development Program (AIDP), which lowered the minimum local content requirement to 20%, with the aim of gradually increasing added value to 60%.

Experts believe that the increased demand in March was attributed to concerns about projected price hikes due to regional tensions, coupled with rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs) as traditional fuel costs increased.

On the other hand, bus sales declined by 15%, reaching 1,200 units, while truck sales recorded a slight decrease compared to February.

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