Egypt’s Misr Travel has applied to temporarily list its shares on the Egyptian Exchange’s main market (EGX), with the bourse currently reviewing the company’s submission before referring it to the listing committee.

The travel agency is the sister company of the Egyptian General Company for Tourism and Hotel (Egoth), which is also in line to temporarily list on the bourse. Both companies are owned by the state-owned Holding Company for Tourism, Hotels, and Cinema.

The planned listing covers issued capital of EGP 125.77 million ($ 2.4 million), divided into 20.96 million shares.

(Writing by Ahmad Mousa; editing by Seban Scaria)

Ahmad.mousa@lseg.com