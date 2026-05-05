Egypt Education Platform (EEP), backed by the private equity unit of EFG Hermes, has submitted a request to list its shares on the Egyptian Exchange’s main market. EEP is part of MindSpire Education, EFG’s K-12 education platform.

EEP’s issued capital to be listed amounts to EGP 1.99bn ($37 million), divided into 199.38 million shares.

MindSpire manages a portfolio spanning partnerships with GEMS Education and the Trillium & Petals preschool network, alongside brands such as Selah El Telmeez and Option Travel, serving around 20,000 students across more than 30 schools offering five curricula.

Education stocks lost 4% in Q1, 2026, while they account for 1.53% of total market cap on the EGX.

(Writing by Ahmad Mousa; editing by Seban Scaria)

Ahmad.mousa@lseg.com