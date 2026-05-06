Muscat – Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) "30" index closed todayat 8,391.67 points, marking a decrease of 6 points, or 0.07%, compared to thelast trading session, which closed at 8,397.65 points.

The total trading value reached RO 70,685,558, representing a rise of 0.3% from theprevious trading session, which recorded RO 70,463,044.

Accordingto the report issued by Muscat Stock Exchange, market capitalization rose by 0.051%from the last trading day, reaching approximately RO 38.55 billion.

Non-Omaniinvestors recorded purchases valued at RO 12,144,000, accounting for 17.18% oftotal trading activity, while non-Omani sales amounted to RO 12,149,000, or 17.19%.Net non-Omani investment dropped by RO 6,000, representing a 0.01% decline.

Copyright (C) 2026. Oman News Agency. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).