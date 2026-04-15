Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Tuesday’s trading session in the green zone, with the EGX30 index rising by 1.83% to 49,978.62 points.

The EGX33 Shariah index climbed by 0.68% to 5,311.82 points, while the EGX35-LV increased by 0.84% to 5,501.68 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index finished the session higher by 1.16% at 13,144.15 points and by 1.14% at 18,395.73 points, respectively.

A total of 4.450 billion shares were traded at EGP 9.096 billion over 205,959 transactions, while the market cap reached EGP 3.476 trillion.

Retail investors controlled 71.77% of total trading transactions, while institutions equaled 28.22% of trading.

Egyptian traders dominated 85.85% of total trading transactions, while foreign and Arab investors represented 10.15% and 4.01%, respectively.

Arab investors were buyers with EGP 94.982 million. Foreign and Egyptian traders were net sellers with EGP 57.342 million and EGP 37.640 million, respectively.