Arab Finance: El Ahram for Printing and Packing suffered net losses valued at EGP 96.763 million at the end of December 2025, an annual leap from EGP 21.229 million, according to the financial results.

Revenues declined to EGP 19.288 million last year from EGP 27.733 million in 2024, while loss per share increased to EGP 11.63 from EGP 2.55.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, El Ahram for Printing reported 800.38% year-on-year (YoY) higher net losses after tax at EGP 92.526 million, versus EGP 10.276 million.

Established in 1993, the company is involved in manufacturing and printing packaging products, especially cardboard, paper, plastic, and multi-layered materials.