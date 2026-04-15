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The IMF expects at least a dozen countries, including some in Sub-Saharan Africa, to seek new lending programs due to surging energy prices and supply chain disruptions caused by the war in the Middle East, the head of the global lender said on Wednesday.
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva repeated her estimate that the war could trigger demand for $20 billion to $40 billion in lending that could include augmentation of existing programs and new programs. She warned countries against taking untargeted actions such as broad energy subsidies to offset the impact of higher prices, saying they would only "prolong the pain of high prices."
by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder)