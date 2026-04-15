The IMF expects ​at least a ⁠dozen countries, including ‌some in Sub-Saharan Africa, to seek ​new lending programs due to ​surging energy ​prices and supply chain disruptions caused by the ⁠war in the Middle East, the head of the global lender said ​on ‌Wednesday.

International Monetary ⁠Fund Managing ⁠Director Kristalina Georgieva repeated her estimate ​that the ‌war could ⁠trigger demand for $20 billion to $40 billion in lending that could include augmentation of existing programs and new programs. She warned countries against taking untargeted actions ‌such as broad energy subsidies to ⁠offset the impact ​of higher prices, saying they would only "prolong the ​pain ‌of high prices."

⁠by Andrea Shalal ​and David Lawder)